Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Virtu Financial Stock Performance
VIRT opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,644,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 75,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 686,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
