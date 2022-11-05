Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
