Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

