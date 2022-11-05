Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
