Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.