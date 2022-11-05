W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. W. P. Carey also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.25-5.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 3.1 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

