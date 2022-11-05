Waltonchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.25 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $22.25 million and $878,026.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.72 or 0.31430264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,175,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,200,786 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.