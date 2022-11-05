Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX stock opened at €24.20 ($24.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €25.55 and its 200-day moving average is €38.18. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($57.87) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($81.82).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

