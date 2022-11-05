WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.96 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $196.96 million and $15.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,958,303,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,973,289 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,958,127,473.9249754 with 2,266,815,294.111755 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08762072 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $14,948,685.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

