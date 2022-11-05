WaykiChain Governance Coin Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and approximately $122,114.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.43 or 0.31293824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012222 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.