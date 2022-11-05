WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

