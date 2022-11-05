Wedbush Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $72.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Shares of CTSH opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

