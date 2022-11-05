Wells Fargo & Company Raises Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $90.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,811.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth about $839,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Axonics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

