Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15-8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.75-$4.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. 1,262,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,258. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Raymond James started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

