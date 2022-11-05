Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:WLK traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,260,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

