Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$23.61 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$22.43 and a twelve month high of C$37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

