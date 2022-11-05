Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 9.8 %
TSE WPM opened at C$46.27 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.20.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.058815 EPS for the current year.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
