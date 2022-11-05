Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 9.8 %

TSE WPM opened at C$46.27 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a current ratio of 21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.20.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.058815 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.