Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
NYSE WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.
Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
