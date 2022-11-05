Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NYSE WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

