Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

