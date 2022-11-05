Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Whitbread Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($46.25) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($47.98) to GBX 4,100 ($47.40) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($36.65) to GBX 3,100 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,566.67.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

