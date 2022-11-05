WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $49.96 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $49.96 million and $699,676.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00035774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00328037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001293 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004671 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002567 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019070 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.