William Blair Comments on Exponent, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Up 1.7 %

Exponent Dividend Announcement

EXPO opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 76.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.