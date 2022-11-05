William Blair Weighs in on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ameresco by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

