William Blair Weighs in on Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Hologic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

