Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 262,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.