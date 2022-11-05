Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 5,701 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.23). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.86% and a negative net margin of 97.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

