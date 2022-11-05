Wrapmanager Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 146.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms Company Profile

VITL opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

