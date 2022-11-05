Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $182,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.6% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,484,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 554,277 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

PBR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

