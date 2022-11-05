Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,614 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 55,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,844,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,854,255.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,844,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,854,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,416,598 shares of company stock valued at $44,649,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

