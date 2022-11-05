Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.46 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and $869,072.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0644355 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $961,973.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

