Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $814,958.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0644355 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $961,973.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

