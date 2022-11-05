Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 76,625 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 927.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.