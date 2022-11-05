Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.59 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.2 %

CSX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 13,867,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,462,558. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

