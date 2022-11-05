Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 80,762 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,036. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.