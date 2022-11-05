Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 31,804 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,804 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,082,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,171,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

