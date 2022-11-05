Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($34.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($42.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.28.

ZLNDY opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. Zalando has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

