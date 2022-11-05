Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $230.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.