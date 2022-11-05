ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 1%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 13,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after acquiring an additional 183,740 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

