Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08, reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 1,271,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

