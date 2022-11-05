Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 410.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

