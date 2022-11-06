10,640 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

