1,147 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

