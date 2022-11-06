12,948 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. 16,034,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,688,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

