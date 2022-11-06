1,360 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

