152,120 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
