17,606 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,237,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after purchasing an additional 594,440 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.22. 23,561,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,078. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

