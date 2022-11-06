18,602 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $30.28. 2,929,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

