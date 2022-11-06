1peco Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00006995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $222.92 million and approximately $2,077.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00594724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.88 or 0.31010679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

