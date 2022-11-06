2,416 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.98. 9,680,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,399. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

