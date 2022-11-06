37Protocol (37C) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,306.00

37Protocol (37C) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, 37Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One 37Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges. 37Protocol has a market capitalization of $570.42 million and approximately $66,306.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 37Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00596573 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.73 or 0.31074494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

37Protocol Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 37Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 37Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 37Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 37Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.