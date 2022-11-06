547 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

