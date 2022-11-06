5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Critical Survey

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -5.18% -0.39% -0.14% Zealand Pharma A/S -565.16% -127.23% -62.44%

Risk and Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 5N Plus and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

5N Plus currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5N Plus and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.74 $3.11 million ($0.16) -11.00 Zealand Pharma A/S $46.54 million 29.88 -$161.99 million ($4.09) -6.60

5N Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

5N Plus beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

